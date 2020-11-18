Derby mourns Beula-Jean Shattuck

by Joseph Gresser

DERBY — Members of the Derby Select Board mourned the loss of their longest-serving member at their meeting Monday night.

Board Chair Grant Spates said he heard of Beula-Jean Shattuck’s death just after the board’s meeting on November 2.

After a short discussion among town officials it was determined that Ms. Shattuck served 27 years on the select board after having held other posts in town as a member of the zoning and planning boards.

Mr. Spates recalled the conversation he had with Ms. Shattuck when he was elected to the board.

“She said, Grant, I served with your dad. I’ve served with you. You’ve got children, right, Grant? I said yes. She said, well, they may want to run for office, I’ll probably serve with them, too. And I didn’t doubt it for a minute.

