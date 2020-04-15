Dairy farmers hammered by COVID

by Joseph Gresser

With schools, restaurants, and hotels shuttered to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s dairy farmers are suffering even more than usual. Milk prices that were expected to rise to about $20 after staying stubbornly below the cost of production for more than four years are now projected to plummet to between $12 and $13 a hundredweight for the next few months.

According to Catherine de Ronde, senior economist for Agrimark, those prices will result in an average $175,000 loss per farm for the year.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)