Craftsbury Energy Committee hosts potluck picnic

The Craftsbury Energy Committee (CEC) and WonderArts are teaming up to help the CEC celebrate its tenth anniversary.

The festivities start at noon on Sunday, May 20, at the Craftsbury Town Recycling Center with a guided wildflower nature walk to the Craftsbury Greenspace. A zero waste potluck picnic follows at 12:30 p.m., with lawn games and music. At 2 p.m. a community workday gets underway. All are invited to join a greenspace beautification with bed preparation, mulching, and planting for the new edible forest. Free seeds will also be given away for the Pledge to Plant Pollinators Campaign.

To learn more, visit www.wonderartsvt.org, or contact [email protected] — from the Craftsbury Energy Committee.