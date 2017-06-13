In Coventry, Diaz is out, Barlow is in — at least for now

copyright the Chronicle June 14, 201

by Elizabeth Trail

COVENTRY — After a week of dramatic twists and turns, David Barlow has been appointed to serve as what Coventry Select Board members called a “temporary interim” town clerk and treasurer.

He will serve until the select board can review applications and appoint someone to do the jobs until March, when Town Meeting voters will fill the jobs for the two years remaining in former Town Clerk and Treasurer Cynthia Diaz’ term.

At midnight on Friday, the clock ran out on Ms. Diaz’ chance to line up the bond she needed in order to keep her job. Under state law, the positions were automatically vacated.

It seemed like the end of the road for the embattled town clerk and treasurer, who has been re-elected again and again despite years of questionable audits and complaints about her bookkeeping.

But just hours before Friday’s special select board meeting, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department served select board Chair Mike Marcotte with a complaint alleging that the May 24 special meeting hadn’t been properly warned.

