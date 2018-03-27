Circle of Friends hosts drawing instruction at the Morgan Church

Draw 4 U is the program for the Circle of Friends on Wednesday, April 4, at 1 p.m., at the Morgan Church. Anyone is welcome to attend and learn some basic drawing principles under the instruction of Bonnie Woodford-Potter. While some supplies will be available, participants should bring a few sheets of paper, a pencil, black roller pen, and an object they might want to draw. Ms. Woodford-Potter will instruct on drawing lines, shapes, and shading. The hostesses are Fran Clark and Betty Hutchins.

Circle of Friends meets monthly, raises some $9,000 a year through its Annual Bazaar and Quilt Raffle, and has a membership of about 70 women from all the area towns. Dues are $10 per year. — submitted by Pat Hunt.