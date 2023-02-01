Changing the guard at Newport Jewelers

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — From the street and inside the store all looks the same at Newport Jewelers, but there is a major transformation going on. The landmark Main Street business has a new owner, Amber Farkas, and she has big plans.

Ms. Farkas of Tampa, Florida, bought the business December 8, 2022, and took it over January 2 of this year.

“It was kind of by coincidence,” she said. “I came up here to take a short vacation, walked in here, bought some things, and got a store offered to me.”

