Burke Senior Center meals for July

The Burke senior meal site is located at 212 School Street in West Burke. Meals are served Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Please call 467-3423 before 9 a.m. for reservations or takeout orders. Coffee, tea, 2 percent milk and 100 percent juice are served at every meal, along with bread, muffins, or biscuits.

Bingo is played every Monday. Cards are played every Friday. Enjoy music, Wii bowling and 50/50 raffle, and line dancing on Wednesdays.

Monday, July 2 — White House chicken, coleslaw, and flag cake.

Wednesday, July 4 — Closed.

Friday, July 6 — Spaghetti and meatballs, pickled beets, garlic bread, and ice cream with fruit.

Monday, July 9 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and brownies with raspberries.

Wednesday, July 11 — Chicken and biscuits, mixed veggies, cranberry sauce, and cupcakes. McKinney’s music, Wii bowling and 50/50 raffle.

Friday, July 13 — Baked fish with french fries, coleslaw, and Ambrosia salad.

Monday, July 16 — Pork chops with stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, and strawberry shortcake.

Wednesday, July 18 — Veggie/meat lover’s pizza, garden salad, and Jell-O with fruit. Music with Fern and Cookie, and line dancing.

Friday, July 20 — Sloppy Joes, potato wedges, coleslaw, and peach cobbler.

Monday, July 23 — Turkey, squash, stuffing, gravy, rolls, and peanut butter cookies.

Wednesday, July 25 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, gravy, and apple crisp. McKinney’s music, Wii bowling, and 50/50 raffle.

Friday, July 27 — Pork stir-fry with brown rice, biscuits, and fresh fruit salad.

Monday, July 30 — Grilled hot dogs, veggies, potato salad, and Jell-O poke cake.