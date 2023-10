The State Police received a report of a burglary from a residence on West Glover Road in Barton. The burglary occurred sometime between June 2023 and August 14, 2023.

A red Duerr log splitter and a blue Raleigh mountain bike were the items taken. Members of the public having information which may assist in this investigation are encouraged to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/ tipsubmit.