Brownington is ready for action

by Trisha Ingalls

BROWNINGTON — Residents of Brownington formed task forces to take action on the priorities they chose at the third and final meeting of the community visit process on June 16. The three-meeting visit process was designed and managed by the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) along with a group of volunteers from Brownington. The meeting started with a pizza dinner and there was an air of accomplishment and camaraderie in the town participants.

The final meeting included a group of resource team members from other communities.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)