Bapp fined $25,000 for junkyard violations

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — Brent Bapp, whose unpermitted junkyard was a thorn in the Barton Select Board’s side for nearly six years, has been fined almost $25,000 by Judge Thomas Walsh. Mr. Bapp’s property off Burton Hill Road here was strewn with old camper trailers and car parts that could be seen from the road.

In April 2018 a town resident complained about the abandoned vehicles Mr. Bapp had on his land. Mr. Bapp told the select board there were only three non-working rigs on his property that he used for parts.

At almost every meeting over the next several years the select board here raised the issue of what members said was an illegal junkyard off Burton Hill Road, and complained of state inaction.

On June 13,….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)