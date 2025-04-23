In Jay..land purchase stalled

by Matthew Wilson

JAY — The purchase of land on Cross Road seems to be stalled. The Missisquoi River Basin Association (MRBA) and Jay Select Board have worked on closing a deal for nearly a year. The process has twice gone beyond deadlines and now the two groups are starting to assess alternatives. The board and MRBA talked at length about options during Monday’s select board meeting.

Conversation about a potential deal started in 2024, when the select board was approached by the MRBA with a proposal to help buy land along the creek called Jay Branch, off of Cross Road and Revoir Flats Road. The original idea was to use post-pandemic relief money to cover the town’s portion of the transaction. The town would have gotten a section of the land it planned to develop in various ways.

The town’s portion was slated to have low-cost housing. …

