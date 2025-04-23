Two men deny North Troy office break-in

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A pair of men have been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into the North Troy Municipal Building. Darin D. Farley, 37, of North Troy, and Leon Housewright, 43, of Freetown, Massachusetts, appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court and entered pleas of innocent to the felony burglary charges. Mr. Farley also pled innocent to violating his conditions of release.

Judge Rory Thibault released the two men on unsecured appearance bonds. Mr. Farley’s was set at $10,000, Mr. Housewright’s at $1,000.

In his affidavit supporting the charges, Vermont State Police Trooper Richard Berlandy said a village employee called 911 around 6:40 p.m. on April 13 …

