Barton signs contract with sheriff

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — The select board took only a few moments of its April 16 meeting to sign off on a new contract with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Jennifer Harlow was present to answer questions and tell board members her department is well staffed. The sheriff was taking no chances and knocked wood as she said so.

For several years the town and department were at loggerheads. Contract negotiations broke off when Sheriff Harlow objected to specifications on patrolling …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)