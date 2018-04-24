Archaeologist to discuss Vermont’s first inhabitants

What is known about the native peoples who were in the Northeast Kingdom before the European settlers? That will be the subject of a talk given by Vermont State Archeologist Jess Robinson on Wednesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., at the Lowell Graded School.

In Vermont the record of paleo peoples goes back 13,000 years, after that are the woodland period indigenous peoples, the Abenaki and others, who also left an archeological record which reveals things about them.

Topics discussed will include the locations of the routes traveled by the first pre-European Vermonters, where they settled in the Northeast Kingdom, and what is known about these early years. What are the big unsolved questions? How can one tell if they have ever found a local artifact that might be Native American? This slide talk will address all this and more. All are welcome. — from the Lowell Historical Society.