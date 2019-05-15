Albany farmer helps launch “ethical eater”

by Tena Starr

ALBANY — For about ten years, Kate Sullivan was a vegetarian, largely because of opposition to corporate agriculture, the only kind of farming she was aware of. Now, she and her partner, Matt Wimmer, have a sheep farm in Albany, and Ms. Sullivan is an old hand at slaughtering both sheep and chickens.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)