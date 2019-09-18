Agway awarded the Golden Medal Employer Award

by Amanda K. Camargo

NEWPORT — Tracie, Bob, and Marc Quirion, the owners of the Agway Newport Farm and Garden store, were awarded the Golden Medal Employer Award last week by Neil Morrissette and other representatives from the Creative Workforce Solutions (CWS) team. The award acknowledges the support Agway has given to both CWS and the community members it serves.

