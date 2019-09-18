Agway awarded the Golden Medal Employer Award

Pictured, from left to right in the front row, are Heather Barrow of Community College, Annie Christoni, Tracie Quirion, a co-owner of Agway, Bob Quirion also co-owner, Neil Morrissette of CWS, and Dallas Willey of the Vermont Department of Labor. In the back, from left to right, are Renee Fortin of Reach Up, Norma Gregory of Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS), Sherie Blanchard representing Lake Region Union High School and Vermont Association of Business Industry and Rehabilitation, Robert Derick of NKHS, Marc Quirion a co-owner of Agway, Jerett Turnbaugh of CWS, and Julie Wheeler of Vermont Department of Labor.

by Amanda K. Camargo

NEWPORT — Tracie, Bob, and Marc Quirion, the owners of the Agway Newport Farm and Garden store, were awarded the Golden Medal Employer Award last week by Neil Morrissette and other representatives from the Creative Workforce Solutions (CWS) team.  The award acknowledges the support Agway has given to both CWS and the community members it serves.

