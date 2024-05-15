Louisiana — all the way south

by Tena Starr

I’m a fan of James Lee Burke, who writes gritty crime novels based in New Orleans and the bayou country of Louisiana. Mr. Burke’s books are punctuated by alligator growls in the night, by the life of the bayous and the Atchafalaya, the biggest river swamp, about a million acres, in the U.S.

We were about to see that country.

There are a lot of bayou tours in Louisiana. Most are commercial and lure alligators by dangling marshmallows or hot dogs.

I have zero desire to lure an alligator anywhere near me. So, I booked Dean Wilson’s Last Wilderness Tour, an eco-tour.

Dean Wilson is a basin keeper, meaning he’s one of those people trying to preserve the Atchafalaya and kick the oil companies out of it. He’s knowledgeable, interesting, funny, but his tour is not for the safety obsessed, which I am not.

We met up with Dean at a little store in rural Louisiana, then followed him to the muddy Atchafalaya River where he put in his boat. It was a small motorboat with a plywood floor and sketchy seats and no life jackets offered….

