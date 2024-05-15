City Manager Jonathan DeLaBruere speaks

by Kenzie Strange

NEWPORT — Newport’s city manager position was vacant for about six months before Jonathan DeLaBruere was hired. With vetting help from the VLTC, the city council chose a Newport native with years of municipal management already under his belt. Mr. DeLaBruere fell in love with town administration while attending Champlain College. He started his Newport job March 11, coming from a multi-year post as Cambridge’s town manager.

Mr. DeLaBruere just finished his seventh week on the job in Newport and had many interesting and worthwhile things to share with a reporter Monday….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)