Summer sailing in Newport

by Kenzie Strange

NEWPORT — Sailboats floated through the air and descended gracefully onto the waters of Lake Memphremagog Friday morning. A 50-foot tall crane at the public docks next to the Gateway and the Memphremagog Yacht Club lifted the boats from the back of the trailers that carried them and gently placed them into the lake. Sailboat owners chipped in to rent the crane for the very sunny morning, and Randy McGunnigle, the founder of the Newport Community Sailing Center (NCSC), was there to take in the scene.

The NCSC is a new nonprofit in Newport, and is going into its second year of existence. Mr. McGunnigle and his group have ambitious plans for this summer’s sailing season and are in the process of acquiring necessary equipment for sailing and safety, and the other activities the organization wants to support.

The group has plans to buy sailboats, paddleboats, and kayaks and make them available for rent…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)