9.28.22 Obituaries & Services

Mariette J. Sicard

Mariette J. Sicard, 90, of Derby, died peacefully in Newport on September 25, 2022. She was born on September 6, 1932, in St. Elie d’Orford, Quebec, to Charles Edouard and Sylvia (Boutin) Beaudette. She was raised by her grandparents, Clovis and Evelina Beaudette, when her mother died when she was three weeks old. She moved to Beebe, Quebec, at age 18, and met Edward Sicard. They were married on October 11, 1952.

Mariette retired from Bogner of America after working there several years. She was known for her hard work, like helping her husband build their home in Beebe. She enjoyed working in her garden, playing cards, and bingo. She was also an avid seamstress, knitter, and crafter. She was a vendor at many local craft shows for several years. She also enjoyed going out with Anitra dancing to listen to her favorite band, Nomad, and her favorite DJ, Dylan (DJ Loud).

She is survived by three children: Helen Gagnon and her husband, Paul, of Derby, Denise Bennett of West Virginia, and Denis Sicard and his wife, Heidi, of Colorado; by her grandchildren: Eric Davis (Amy), Amanda Bennett-McCargo (Randy), Andrew Gagnon (Melissa), Anitra Tester (friend Ben Lewis), Shawn Sicard, Jodie Sicard Mason (David), Ricky Sicard, Mitchel Sicard (friend Jessica), Cory Sicard (Skylar), Caitlin Sicard (friend Brandon); by her great-grandchildren: Kylie Youngman, Dylan Tester, Sierra Tester, Grace Davis, Victoria Davis, Connor Williams, Tyler Gagnon, Haizley Gagnon, Izzy Gagnon, Donovan Sicard, Jonathan Sicard, Levi Greenwood, Addylin Mason, Shane Sicard, Jaycen Sicard, McKinley McCargo, Aaron Lepine, Gabriel Lepine, and Abel Sicard; and by her great-great-grandchildren: Marli, Malori, Damien, Cora, and Raelynn.

She also survived by sister Huguette Beaudette (Jean), brother Richard Beaudette (Christianne), and sister-in-law Sally Sicard, and by special friends: Everett and Linda Driver, Wayne and Colleen Haskins and Vianney Lepine.

She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Edward, in 2008, and by her son Paul in 2011. She was also predeceased by her parents, sister Claire, brothers-in-law Alfred, Marcel, and Norman, sisters-in-law Sophie and Therese, and son-in-law Buster.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29, at 11 a.m., at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Interment will follow at St. Edward’s Cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Colin P. Judd

Colin P. Judd, 58, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at home in Sharon, surrounded by his family, following a two-year battle with cancer.

He was born March 20, 1964, in Newport, a son of Arthur S. Judd Jr., and Carol Anita (Soutiere) Judd. Following his graduation from North Country Union High School in Newport, Colin earned his degree in electrical engineering from Vermont Technical College.

He then began his 27-year career with Geokon in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he established the repair department, held titles of production manager, manager of electrical engineering, and director, prior to becoming executive vice president.

Colin enjoyed golfing with his co-workers, especially taking golf trips around the country and to Europe. He also enjoyed fishing trips to Canada for square tail trout with his father and his brother Scott.

He was predeceased by his mother and his first wife, Wendy (Willis) Judd.

Colin is survived by his wife, Ann-Marie (Williams) Judd of Sharon; by his father, Arthur Judd of Derby; by his stepdaughters, Amanda Blake and Shelby Poutre (Jordan) of Kentucky; by his adopted son Morgan Judd; by his grandchildren: Ryder, Kolten, Raye-Lyn, and Aliyah; by his brothers: Scott A. Judd (Debbie) of New Hampshire and Kevin E. Judd of New Jersey; by his sister Carol L. Griffin of North Carolina; and by his nieces and nephews: Aleah, Rease, and Hunter Judd, Jessica McQuaid, Cody Griffin, and Kylee Tsolakidis.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m., at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction. A private burial will be held in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Sharon.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Dartmouth Cancer Center: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical and Healthcare Advancements, Attention: Gift Recording, One Medical Drive HB707, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756.

Benita Lena Mosher Benson

Benita Lena Mosher Benson died and entered into the Lord’s hands on September 18, 2022. She was born to Lawrence and Elenore Mosher on February 22, 1938. Her grandparents were Walter and Lena Cooley, and she was originally from Whitefield, New Hampshire. Her middle name, Lena, came from her Grammie Cooley.

Benita graduated from Newport High School (now United Christian Academy) in June of 1956, fourth in the class of 36. Her life was spent in service to others, working as a New England telephone operator, driving for Newport Ambulance Service, local and long distance. She also worked at North Country Hospital as a switchboard operator, at the Newport City Police Department, and at the Orleans County Sheriff as a jailor and dispatcher.

She attended the Vermont State Police Academy at age 58, where she performed multiple transports while on duty. She finished her career driving for the visually impaired, where she found her final cat Skippy. She had many pets during her life, but cats brought her the most joy.

Benita married Ronald Benson on January 23, 1959, at the Newport Baptist Church, then became proud parents to Susan and Rhonda.

Music was the highlight of her life — singing, duets, trios, and barbershop quartets. She started playing the clarinet in graded school, and continued to play up until a few years ago, playing for the area concert band. She was also a director for junior choir.

She spent time volunteering as well with the North Country Hospital Auxiliary, Eastern Stars, American Legion and Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter.

Benita is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald; by her daughters: Susan Groff (Gary) and Rhonda Bullis (Roy); by her nephew Larry Krzysko (Michelle), niece Joan Barragy (David), niece Krista Nichols, and nephew William (Becky) Nichols; by four grandchildren: Leanne (Kris), Samantha (Levi), Bryanne (Daniel), & Jamie (Teaona); by six great-grandchildren: Rylee, Jacob, Daniel, Damien, Ryder, Bohannon, and soon-to-be baby girl Orisko; and by her sister and brother-in-law, Pat and James Cleland.

Benita was predeceased by her parents, by her sister Edith and brother-in-law Jozef Krzysko, and by her sister Linda and brother-in-law William Nichols.

Services will be held at Newport United Church on Third Street. Calling hours will begin at 11 a.m., on September 29. The service will be at noon, with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Raymond Gilfillan

A graveside service for Raymond Gilfillan will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, September 30, at Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore, with full military honors.

Lora Chesney

Lora Chesney, 69, of Coventry, died on September 23, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 6, 1952, in Newport, to the late Alfred and Alice (Desrochers) Hinton.

Friends may call from 10 a.m., until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 1, at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

There will be a gathering at the Coventry Community Center following the service.

Full obituary to follow in next week’s issue.