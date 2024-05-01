5.1.2024 Obituaries & Committals

Richard (Dick) Thomas Rivard

Richard (Dick) Thomas Rivard, age 85, died from complications of cancer peacefully on April 16, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Dick was born March 26, 1939, in Newport. He was the son of the late Emile and Flossie (Cargill) Rivard. He was the oldest of four siblings.

Dick went to Newport High School and was an outstanding athlete. He played football, basketball, and was an avid skier. The first general manager of Jay Peak, Walter Foeger, who was formerly a coach for the Spanish Olympic Ski Team, was so impressed with their talents that he sent Dick and his brother David to Europe where they ski raced for a winter, something Dick always cherished.

Dick married Shirley Ann Kelley on August 24, 1963. They were married for 55 years and raised a beautiful family.

After graduating from Champlain College in 1961, Dick worked at the Vermont Sunday News in advertising in Burlington. He then went to work at the Newport Daily Express in advertising. He became the general manager at the Newport Daily Express and later on became the publisher. When the newspaper was bought by Scripps League Newspaper, he was promoted to the East Coast regional manager while remaining publisher and continued in this capacity until his retirement in 2006.

Dick was also co-owner with Gilles Blais of the Do Drop N Inc., selling and installing swimming pools and tennis courts throughout the Northeast Kingdom.

Dick loved the outdoors and enjoyed snowmobiling, baseball, basketball, cross-country skiing, walking, and snowshoeing with his family, downhill skiing, hunting and fishing with his brothers and nephews, and spending time at the family pool and working around his house.

Dick could not get enough of the game of golf. He loved to golf with his friends and family. He was instrumental in teaching the game of golf to his children and grandchildren. He was a longtime member of Newport Country Club. His passing on the opening day of NCC is fitting.

Dick loved his grandchildren. He called them often to see how they were doing and was never happier than when they visited. He enjoyed watching dance recitals and attending sporting events, which included hockey, golf, baseball, basketball, soccer, and field hockey. He was his grandchildren’s biggest supporter. This became one of the most important things in his life.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; sister Kathryn Rivard; brother David Rivard; and nephew Marc Rivard. He is survived by his sons: Todd Rivard and wife, Bobby Jo, of Newport, Troy Rivard and partner, Debbie Barry, of Essex Junction, daughter Kelley Goulet and husband, Chris, of Derby, and brother Paul Rivard and wife, Diane, of Lunenburg. He had six grandchildren: Katie and Lauryn Goulet, and Morgan, Bode, Megan, and Mackenzie Rivard. He also leaves several nieces and nephews; his sisters-in-law: Nancy Sisson, Lillian Kelley, Diane Rivard; and brother-in-law Larry Sisson.

Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of the service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby, with Revernd Laurence Wall officiating. A reception will follow at The Miller’s Run Pub, located at the Newport Country Club. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the Newport Country Club Junior Golf, in care of ARK CPA Group, 375 East Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Richard Earl Perron

It is with great sadness that the Perron family announces the death of Richard Earl Perron, 79, of Glover, on April 17, 2024, in the farmhouse where he was born and raised. Richard was born on September 13, 1944, to Ernest and Maria Perron.

He graduated from Barton Academy in 1963, and then entered the U.S. Navy, where he spent the next four years, until honorably discharged. He was extremely proud of his military “career,” serving as signalman on the Intrepid where he did two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. After being discharged, he worked at the Atlantic Wire Company in Connecticut, and then returned to Vermont in 1972, when he met his “soulmate,” Marilyn Richardson, and they were married a year later. Together they raised three children: Nelson, Phillip, and Monique, creating many beautiful and cherished memories.

Rick worked at Lyndon State College for 26 years before his retirement in 2007. He was most proud of the fact that all three children graduated from the University of Vermont and chose careers that they loved. His seven grandchildren were the pride of his life. He loved to tell you where each family was, what they were doing, and all they accomplished.

Richard was predeceased by seven brothers and four sisters: Marcel, Leo, Louis, Jacques, Eddie, Walter, Alan, Jean, Martha, Rita, and Rachel. Surviving siblings include: Nelson Perron of Arizona, and his wife, Ginny, Estelle Parmeter of Massachusetts, Yolande Chamberlain of Lyndonville, and Cecile Davignon and her husband, Ernest, of New Hampshire.

Richard is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons: Nelson and wife, Amy, Phillip and wife, Leanne; and by his daughter Monique Schneider and husband, Charles. Grandchildren include: Audrey, Lucas, Samantha, Adeleide, Madelynne, Adam, and Sebastian. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 16, at the Shadow Lake Farm where he was born and raised. It will be a time of reminiscing, celebrating, and honoring the wonderful life of a very special man. Richard had a beautiful voice and sang at many weddings, talent shows, in church, and at funerals. He also played the harmonica, and could he jig! His smile, sense of humor, and stories of a farm boy are going to be greatly missed. The family invites everyone to come to the celebration of Rick’s life on Sunday, June 16, beginning at 11 a.m. at Shadow Lake Farm in Glover. There will be full military honors. All are welcome, bring a dish, a story, and maybe even a song or poem to share. The family is so appreciative of all the Glover Ambulance did for Rick during this difficult time, and ask that if you would like to make a donation in honor of Rick, to do so to the Glover Ambulance.

David “Jr.” Bradley Hoadley

David “Jr.” Bradley Hoadley, originally from Orleans County, died on March 20, 2024, in Casa Grande, Arizona, at the age of 49. He was born on May 31, 1974, in Newport.

David attended Lake Region Union High School. He liked ice fishing, fishing, and hunting. He loved camping, hanging around with friends and family, and shooting the bull with them. He was a jokester and would do anything for the ones he loved. He was a jack of all trades. David worked on farms since he was a young boy and into adulthood. He worked at Ethan Allen in Orleans in the early ‘90s; he drove big trucks; he worked at a Tractor Supply warehouse in Casa Grande, and even gathered bananas in alligator-infested waters in Florida. He had no fear, and would do anything!

He is survived by his parents: his mother, Leona Morris of Barton, stepfather Donald Farnsworth of Barton, stepfather Wayne Wilcox of Brownington, and his father David Bradley Hoadley Sr. of Coventry. He is survived by his grandmother, Margaret Dingman of Groveton, New Hampshire; his brother Anthony (aka Tony) Hoadley and wife, Crystal, of Glover; step-siblings: Doris Cyr and husband, Mike, and their boys of Brownington, Chrissy Wilcox and her family of Brownington, David Sanville and wife, Desirae, and their family of Brownington, and Timmy Wilcox and wife, Becky, and their sons of Orleans.

David is also survived by his children: Crystal Illingworth and husband, Jared, of Grandville, New York, Roberta Hoadley and boyfriend, Geoff Bowman, of Manchester, Arthur (aka Duffy) Wilcox and his English bulldog Mack of Glover, Emily Jones of New York State, and Ayden Warner of Derby.

He is also survived by three grandchildren: Hailey and Austin Illingworth of Grandville, and Jasper Hoadley of Manchester; his nephews: Cole Gagnon, in the U.S. Army and deployed in Kuwait, Cameron Hoadley in the U.S. Air Force and deployed in Germany, and nephew Jesse and niece Isabelle Hoadley of Glover.

He is survived by his aunts: Margaret Reed of Groveton, New Hampshire, Liza Reed of Groveton, Deb Milligan of Lancaster, New Hampshire, Rhonda Dungham-Legere of Rumford, Maine, Janice McGuire of Wilder, Donna Labbee of Troy, Nancy Cote of Summerfield, Florida; and step-aunts Phyllis Firkey of Essex Junction, Gloria Dean of Newport, and Rachel Sargent of Burlington.

David was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: Roberta Longley Sargent and Ronald Dingman; his step-granddad, Hazelton Sargent Sr.; his paternal grandparents: Clayton Hoadley Jr. and Beverly (Armstrong) Hoadley; his maternal aunt Delores Messier; his great-grandparents; and great-aunts and -uncles.

David touched many hearts and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

There will be a celebration of life for David at Pageant Park in Barton at 1 p.m. on May 18 — all friends and family are welcome to attend. David will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans at a later date, which will be for immediate family only.

Betty A. Curtis

Betty A. Curtis, age 86, of Pinson, Alabama, died at her home on April 17, 2024. She was born on October 16, 1937, to George and Georgia Percy in Newport.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 65 years, Dallas Curtis; beloved daughter Patricia Curtis; beloved son Edward Curtis; her parents; and siblings: Dorcus Jones, George Percy Jr., Roger Percy, Lester Percy, Ronald Percy, Donald Percy, and Gary Percy.

She is survived by her loving daughter Nancy Long and her husband, Andy; grandchildren: Christopher Long and his wife, Erin, Danielle Gallups and her husband, Brandon, Heather Hunt and her husband, Brian, Justin Corkins and his wife, Ashley, Dylan Curtis, and Dallas Curtis; and great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Corkins and Brian Hunt Jr. She is also survived by her brother David Percy; her sisters: Cynthia Smith, Donna Bowen, Delores Lussier, and Debra Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty moved to New York in 1962 with Dallas and while raising their family, she worked for New York State, retiring in 1991 after 29 years of service. She received her Practical Nursing degree in 1988. After retiring, she and Dallas returned to Derby, where she enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cooking. She and Dallas enjoyed traveling, especially their trips to Alaska. Betty and Dallas moved to Pinson in 2008, where she enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, shopping, and visiting with family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Derby Center Cemetery in Derby on Wednesday, June 19, at 11 a.m. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Elwood H. Cunnington

Elwood H. Cunnington, 94, of Derby, died on April 22, 2024, in Newport. He was born on September 27, 1929, in East Hereford, Quebec, to the late Henry and Sarah (Howe) Cunnington. On September 6, 1952, he married Marguerita Clark, who predeceased him.

Elwood was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a mechanic for Cunnington Sales and Service in Colebrook, New Hampshire, for many years. During his lifetime, he enjoyed gardening, especially growing vegetables, making maple syrup each spring, playing cards, and Mexican train and pool.

He is survived by his children: Sharon Descoteaux and her husband, Harold, of Coaticook, Quebec, Bonnie Grover of Germantown, New York, and Shayne Cunnington of Guildhall; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Benjamine Cunnington and his wife, May, of Ayers Cliff, Quebec; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Nancy Cunnington; two brothers; two sisters; and his son-in-law Richard Grover.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at noon on Sunday, May 5, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Anne Stanton Pearson Anderson

Anne Stanton Pearson Anderson died and went Home to God on April 24, 2024, after a lengthy affliction with Alzheimer’s disease. She was in the embrace of her eldest son, and had been attended by her four children, grandchildren, and son-in-law, every moment for the final six days of her life.

Anne was born in Needham, Massachusetts on March 31, 1944, to (John) Frank and Doris (Stanton) Pearson. She graduated from Needham High School in 1961, where she worked diligently as the editor of the school newspaper, The Hilltopper. She earned a bachelor of arts in early childhood education from Framingham State College in 1965. She married Neil Paul Anderson on June 26, 1965, and they came so close to celebrating their dream of a fiftieth anniversary by reaching their forty-seventh, still very much in love. They were thrilled to take the trip-of-a-lifetime together to St. Croix, where they tested their deep-water scuba diving skills together in an open water dive.

During her lifetime, Anne worked as a Head Start teacher and a teacher’s aide in various schools in Massachusetts, Florida, and Vermont, including Sacred Heart Elementary School, here in Newport. She was a voracious reader, a talented southpaw water-color artist, a wonderful short story writer, and she loved taking classes in everything from quilting to belly-dancing. Anne was renowned for “swimming jetty to jetty and back,” the equivalent of a frigid Atlantic mile, with her loyal German shepherd Abby by her side, near her home in Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts.

Anne was a Roman Catholic who loved and lived her faith. A person of compassion, intelligence, and diligence, she volunteered at each church and in every school and community she graced. She loved all creatures, great and small, particularly people. She was the kindest person her family has ever known and never held a grudge. Anne possessed the Irish gift of gab, inextricably linked with a genuine sense of play: after a spirited, and very occasional, argument with a family member, Anne’s emerald green eyes would flash as she queried: “Why don’t you walk down to the beach, and swim to France?”

Anne’s true passions in life were loving her family and raising her four children: Neila Anderson-Decelles, married to Paul, Bill Anderson, married to Kathy, Paul Anderson, and Sean Anderson, married to Beth. She was a superlative nannie to grandkids: Kyle, married to Erika, Andy, married to Jill, Dan, married to Lily, Emma, Cole, married to Harry, Lane, married to Courtney, Gabrielle, Logan, and Josh. She was blessed by a “great-grand,” Marie-Fleur, in June.

When her husband, Neil, retired, the Andersons lived in many cities and towns of Massachusetts, Vermont, and Florida. Anne lived in Duxbury, Massachusetts, after her husband, Neil, died in 2011. She resided in Newport for the past six years of her life where she was lovingly attended by the exceptional staff at Bel-Aire. It is a testament to Anne’s legacy of faith, hope, and love that so many folks at Bel-Aire came to say goodbye to Anne, in her final week of life: “Annie,” the woman who lovingly called everyone “Darlin’,” even in her vast confusion, even in her greatest pain. (In her Bostonian accent, it sounded so much more like “Dahlin’!”).

Anne was predeceased by her parents, Doris and Frank Pearson, her brother John Pearson, and her niece Kathy Pearson.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at Curtis Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Roman Catholic funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Newport on Wednesday, May 8, at 9 a.m., celebrated by Anne’s pastor, Father Rijo, followed by her burial at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, Massachusetts. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

DEATH NOTICE

Shirley Demeritt

Shirley Demeritt, 85, of Craftsbury died on April 26, 2024, at her home. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at the Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home, 1321 North Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury Common. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the United Church of Craftsbury with Erik Worthington officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Branch Cemetery in Craftsbury. A full obituary will follow in next week’s edition. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

SPRING COMMITTALS

Adrian Elwell

A graveside service for Adrian Elwell will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery on Freeman Hill in Moretown. Join his family as they gather to share some of their favorite stories and fond memories, celebrating a life well-lived. Following the service there will be a reception at the Village Meeting House and Waitsfield Church.

Joyce Mayhew

Committal services for Joyce Mayhew will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at Jay Village Cemetery with Reverend Laurence Wall officiating.

Claire Comeau

Committal services for Claire Comeau will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Benoit Leblond

Committal services for Benoit Leblond will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Father Rijo Johnson officiating.

Donald St. Onge

Committal service for Donald St. Onge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

Stephen Mooney

Committal services for Stephen Mooney will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Pine Grove Cemetery, with full military honors and Reverend David Lisner officiating.

Pamela Nordquist and Donald Stabile

A graveside service will be held for Pamela Nordquist and Donald Stabile on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in the St. James Lakeside Cemetery, Pleasant Street in Island Pond. Family and friends are invited to attend.