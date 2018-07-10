4th of July in Derby
copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018
Uncle Sam waves to the crowd in a patriotic float at the Fourth of July parade in Derby last week. His ride was equipped with streamers, flags, balloons, red wheels, and a banner that read “Happy 4th of July.” Photo by Briana Bocelli
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)