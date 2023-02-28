Obituaries 3.1.2022

Lynne Marie Worth

Lynne Marie Worth, 58, of Island Pond, died peacefully in her home on February 22, 2023, with her beloved close friends Alphonse Stebenne, Tammy and Don Blanchard, and her goddaughter Taylor Hunt by her side.

Lynne was born December 21, 1964, to David Worth and Carol (Lanpher) Worth. She graduated from North Country Union High School in 1982, and became an active member of our Northeast Kingdom community as a caregiver and other various roles at local businesses. Lynne’s heart was being a mom; the time she spent with her children was priceless.

She is survived by her children: Leann Worth-Leighton and her husband, Brian Pyle, of Arizona, and Eric Loiacono and her unborn grandson of Vermont. She is also survived by her brother Mike Worth, sister-in-law Jodi Gonyaw-Worth, and their children Cara and Colby Worth, as well as many extended family members and beloved friends.

She was predeceased by her brother John Worth, who is survived by his wife, Lynne’s sister-in-law Jennifer (Prue) Worth, and their children Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Josh, Joelle, Lilly, and Lydia Worth of New York.

Lynne loved being in nature and found joy in the little things in life. Her wisdom and love helped shape those she was close to by building deep roots and strong wings to help them find their place in this world. She had the soul of a gypsy, the heart of a hippie, and the spirit of a fairy. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

There will be a celebration of life later this summer in Vermont.

Phillip Joseph Sheltra

Phillip Joseph Sheltra, 78, of Westfield, lost his battle with dementia and died on February 21, 2023. His loving family was at his side in Barton at Maple Lane Nursing Home. He was born on February 8, 1945, in Lowell, to the late Theodore and Ellen (Caswell) Sheltra.

Phillip was a 1966 graduate of Newport Center High School. He worked as a telephone installer for New England Telephone for 28 years. Phil owned 30 acres of sugarbush off the Loop Road in Troy and made his own maple syrup for many years.

Upon retirement, his dream was to own horses like his dad did when he was growing up on their family farm in Lowell. He purchased two Belgian horses to start, but owned many horses over the years. Upon making his own sled and hay wagon, he and Karen did many events, including weddings, parades, hay rides in the fall, and 18 years of sleigh rides. Local people with their families visited repeatedly, as well as skiers and visitors from Jay Peak experiencing a sleigh ride for the first time. He was a lifetime member of Elks Club 2155 in Newport.

He is survived by his life partner of 34 years, Karen Blais, of Westfield; by his children: Kevin Sheltra of Barton, Keith Sheltra and his wife, Elena, of Eagle River, Alaska, Jaime Comtois and her husband, Jon, of Newport, and Anthony Blais of Newport; by his grandchildren: Samantha, Brandon, Ryan, and Gus; by his siblings Wilfred “Woody” Sheltra of Island Pond, Phyllis McBride and her husband, Adelmo, of Grand Junction, Colorado, Paul Sheltra and his wife, Yvette, of Irasburg, and Judy Blanton and her husband, Tim, of Morgantown, Kentucky; as well as by his sister-in-law June Sheltra of Newport Center, brother-in-law Gary Thomas and his wife, Patty, of Colchester, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He was predeceased by his parents, by his brothers Charles and Everett Sheltra, by his grandson Logan Blais, and by his sister-in-law Brenda Giannino.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, February 28, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy, with Father Curtis Miller officiating, where a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Phillip’s name may be made to the Orleans County Fair Association, to benefit horse pulling, care of Shelia Martin, P.O. Box 580, Barton, Vermont 05822, or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, Vermont 05404.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Roger Raboin

On February 25, 2023, Roger Raboin of Derby, loving husband and father of five children, died at the age of 81. He passed peacefully with his devoted wife and children by his side. Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia altered the course of his life for the past several years.

Roger was born on December 19, 1941, to Hector and Vinalda Raboin in Lowell, and grew up on his parents’ dairy farm. He married his wife, Marie Gagne, in 1963.

Roger and Marie operated a series of dairy farms in Newport Center, Westfield, and Derby, until their retirement from farming in 1987. Following their farming career, they operated a convenience store in Essex Junction for several years. Roger then worked at IBM until his retirement in 2006.

In his retirement, Roger enjoyed woodworking, gardening, camping, and traveling. Roger and Marie traveled with Christian service groups Campers on Mission and SOWERS. They especially loved their time at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida, where they made many friends.

Roger greatly enjoyed playing cards with his siblings, and the annual Raboin-Choquette family reunions were the highlight of his years. He threw beanbags with finesse and was never more proud than when he received a championship trophy.

Roger’s family and friends loved his dry sense of humor and shared many a laugh at his “zingers.” Caregivers at Newport Healthcare loved their “Roger-Dodger” and his sly, mysterious smiles.

Roger was preceded in death by his father, Hector Raboin, his mother, Vinalda Leclair Raboin, his son-in-law Robert Condry, his brother-in-law Bernard Bonneau, and his brother Robert Raboin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marie Gagne Raboin, of Derby; by his children: Helen Condry of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Monique and Robert Beaudry of Jericho, Lisa and Michael Briscoe of Beekmantown, New York, James and Debby Raboin of Georgia, and Julie Raboin of Newport. He also leaves his grandchildren: Eliza Condry, Ethan and Cherie Condry, Jennah and Sam Wolak, Kate Fedele, Kimberly Fedele, Alex Bonson, Yohanna Briscoe, Jacobi James Briscoe, Zoe Briscoe, William Raboin, Daniel Raboin, Liam Mulroy, Marika Mulroy, and Nadia Mulroy; and his great-grandchildren: Landon McGill, Nolan McGill, Melody Condry, Ava Condry, Brandon Lopez, Connor Condry, Emilia Wolak, and Julian Wolak.

Roger is also survived by his siblings: Fernande Bonneau, Jeannine and Donat Choquette, Anne and George Leblanc, Norman and Gervaise Raboin, Gerard and Pauline Raboin, and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Andre Bessette Church in Troy on Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m., and all are welcome to join the family for a reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lewy Body Dementia Association: https://www.lbda.org/donate/ or to St. Andre Bessette Parish.

James Malloy

James “Jack” Malloy died at his residence in Newport on February 21, 2023. Jack was born in Augusta, Maine, on May 6, 1936, to Dorothy and James Malloy. Jack was a Mayflower descendant and his family was one of the original settlers of the North American colony, later to be known as the state of Maine.

At the time of his birth, Jack weighed only three pounds. Dorothy and Jack were not expected to survive. They proved the doctor wrong. Released from the hospital, Jack was placed in a shoe box and given to his paternal grandmother Grace, who took him home and positioned him next to the fireplace hearth.

Grace nursed both Dorothy and Jack to health. Times were difficult for the young couple, who eventually divorced. Dorothy and Jack relocated to Albany, New York, prior to WWII. Dorothy eventually fell in love with Frederick Link and married him in 1942. Fred was a kind and patient man who always treated Jack as his own. Following Fred’s return from WWII, the new family put down roots in East Greenbush, New York. Dorothy and Fred remained married for nearly 60 years until Fred’s death in 1997. Dorothy died in Newport in 2001.

Jack met his future wife, Barbara, when they were set up on a blind date in 1958. Unfortunately, they spent their first date at the hospital emergency room because Barbara cut her hand on her brother’s razor. Not a very auspicious start. Nevertheless, they fell in love and married in Colonie, New York, in 1960.

Jack was a self- taught architectural designer who worked for several prestigious corporations across the country. His career took him to North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, New York, and Vermont.

In 1977, Colonel Bull of Space Research Corporation hired Jack. Soon thereafter, Jack moved his wife and four children to Newport. When Space Research was closed down a few years later, Jack continued to cross the country on job assignments. In the 1980s, he worked for IBM in Essex Junction. That job required Jack to commute back and forth from Newport to Essex Junction five days a week. Often, he would return home at the end of the day totally exhausted only to get up the next morning and do it again. It was important to Jack to provide for his family and give them a better life than he had as a child.

Jack enjoyed walks along the Bluffs, watching his grandchildren play sports, and fishing. He was an extremely gregarious and friendly person. Whether in his local Walmart or in Times Square, no one was a stranger to Jack. He accepted people without reservation. Jack was also a proud member of the Freemasons.

Jack was beloved by his four children. He encouraged them to pursue their education and dream big. He also instilled in them his strong work ethic. Those values were also passed along to his grandchildren. His grandchildren adored him and loved talking to him about his life experiences, which they referred to as “Jack’s stories.”

Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara, and by his children: Kelly (Chris) Pogoda of Averill Park, New York, Shawn (Lori) Malloy of Springfield, Kentucky, Timothy Malloy of Saratoga Springs, New York, and Heather (Mark) Needleman of Newport and St. Albans; and by his grandchildren: Jacob Pogoda, Matthew, Marissa, Kate, and Rachel Needleman, and McKenna and Brennan Malloy.

He will be sorely missed by his family, but they take solace in his memory. And, as Jack would say, “that’s that.”

Heather P. Lucier

Heather P. Lucier, 37, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 13, 2023. She was born in Newport on January 31, 1986, to Rodney and Valerie (Tessier) Lucier.

Heather grew up in Newport Center, attended Sacred Heart, and graduated from North Country Union High School in 2004. While in school Heather excelled at basketball, a passion she shared with her older brother. While growing up she enjoyed babysitting and working at her parents’ store, the Lucier Store in Newport Center.

Heather was a deep thinker and avid writer. She looked forward to spending time in nature and completing word searches and crossword puzzles. Her biggest source of happiness came from spending time with her two beautiful daughters, Destiny and Ava.

Heather is survived by her daughters Destiny and Ava Lucier-Norman of Derby; by her fiancé, Paul Norman, of Derby; by her parents, Rodney and Valerie Lucier of Lowell; by her older brother Michael and Sierra Lucier of York, Pennsylvania; by her nephew Malakai Lucier of York; by her grandmother Joyce Tessier of Richford; by her aunts and uncles: Brian and Susan Tessier of Tennessee, Ricky and Cher Tessier of Massachusetts, Kenny and Nancy Tessier of Enosburg, George and Jean Jacobs of Jay, James Rhodes of Richford, Dale Tessier and his special friend, Tara, of South Carolina, Randy Tessier and his special friend, Bonnie, of South Carolina, Kevin and Carol Tessier of Richford, Doug and Sonja LaCross of Swanton, Delbert and Tammy Combs of Richford, Jeffrey Tessier and his special friend, Tammy, of South Carolina, and Dennis and Heidi Tessier of Richford; by her cousins: Valerie and Paul Cardyn of Coaticook, Quebec, and Victor and Ann Peters of Vergennes.

Heather is also survived by her fiancé’s loving family, including her fiancé’s son Jack Brown of Newport; and a special nephew Carmelo Deita Jr., and his wife, Heather, and their children Jessi, Ty, and Abbey, all of Brownington.

Heather was predeceased by her grandfathers Nelson Tessier and Norman Lucier; by her grandmother Pauline Lucier; by her aunts Suzanne Rhodes, Jennifer Tessier, Theresa Tessier, Geraldine Peters, and Francis Lucier; by her uncles Frank Peters and Dwane Lucier; by her cousins Mark Lucier and Cindy Stouffer; and by her beloved dogs Brutus and Duke.

A celebration of life will be held this summer at the convenience of Heather’s family.

For those who wish, in honor of Heather’s love of animals, contributions in Heather’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.

Constance Gay Lawson

Constance “Connie” Gay Lawson, 72, of Barton, died on February 18, 2023. Connie joins her mother, Helen (Crawford) Lawson, her father, Gordon Lawson, her brothers Dennis and David Lawson, as well as her sisters Linda Ng and Joyce Messier in Heaven.

Connie was born May 2, 1950, in Newport. She attended Newport Center High School and graduated in the class of 1968. In 1969, she married Peter Mallett and later gave birth to their two children, Heather and Sharon.

Connie’s free spirit led her to travel all over the country, where she enjoyed meeting new people and having great adventures. Over the past several years, she bravely fought many medical issues but still enjoyed the time she had with her long-time friend Susan Moulton as well as her new friends at the Barton Chamber Apartments.

Connie leaves behind her two daughters Heather Mallett of South Carolina and Sharon Mallett of East Burke; her six grandchildren: Joshua, Jeffrey and his wife, Christian, and Jaden Paquin of South Carolina, and Felicia, Jacob, and Tucker Mallett of Vermont. Connie also had several great-grandchildren with whom she kept in touch.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of choice.

A private graveside service is planned for May 2.

Karl Michael Goodwin

Karl Michael Goodwin of Newport died February 9, 2023. His family and friends said goodbye as he took his final place in the great wide open. Karl was born August 19, 1957, to Glendon and Ardys Goodwin, of Newport.

The stories he left behind would take a long time to recount, but anyone who knew him knew that his life could be summed up in a few pretty simple things.

Sports: any sport, any time. And when he wasn’t playing, he was commentating on the games from home.

Music: he would never be caught in a quiet room, and after a few sodas, he’d sing frontwards and backwards to all who would listen, all night long.

Food: on the grill or in the pot. Who has had his chili?

And his family: although he recently said goodbye to his older sister Karleen, his memory will live on in the hearts of his uncle Phil Goodwin, his cousins, his twin sister Kim, his sisters Karen and Marty, his brother Kerry, his sons Cam, Thom, and Shane, their mother Teresa, and his grandson Sawyer.

As Uncle Karl, his many nieces and nephews are left with some pretty great memories, too. A few people who Karl loved like family members were friends Mike, Tony, and Matt. At one point or another and throughout his life, those three have always been there for him, and in the end that’s all anyone can do is be there for each other. Karl lived for the fun of life and there’s no doubt of that legacy.

A formal celebration of Karl’s life is to be determined. Anyone who feels compelled to make a donation, please just take a day off, fill the tank, put some good tunes on and drive. Good times are what this Goodwin was all about.

Currier Gale

Currier “Bill” Gale died and passed on to glory with his heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ on January 29, 2023. He was born May 17, 1938. He died peacefully at home with his wife, Becky, by his side.

He was a hardworking man. He loved God, family, and friends. He loved all kinds of animals. His favorites were his work horses. He loved to pull horses and trade horses later in life with Clean Stowell, Art Conley, Bruce Gonyaw, and Mike McKillip.

He was proud to be a truck driver, farmer, and logger.

Bill was predeceased by his former wife of 44 years, Sally Noyes, by his parents, his brother Dan, and sister-in-law Teresa Hoadley.

He leaves behind his children: Mike and Kim and their family, Erroll and Nancy and their family, Shannon and Pam, Missy and Chris and their family, and Kathy and Devon and their family.

He also leaves behind his special friend Claude Desmarais, special nephew Benjamin, and Krystle and Jacob; Stephen and Robie Hoadley and family; Ronald Hoadley and family; Barbra and Cecil and family; Kelly and Larry Turgeon and family; and Annie and Tim and family. He also leaves behind his church family.

Services and interment will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Cyrus Benson Jr.

Cyrus Benson Jr. died at home on February 19, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on October 15, 1935, the only son of Cyrus and Ellen Benson. In between those two events of his birth and death, there was lots of living and loving.

Who was Cy Benson? A loving husband to Miriam; a devoted dad to Cy, Tom, Bob, and Bill; a lifelong educator and coach; and a man who brought warmth and compassion to every encounter.

Cy’s life and passions are defined by consistent themes: family, education/coaching, and relationships.

He was a gifted athlete, beginning at an early age in Babe Ruth baseball (coached by his future father-in-law William C. Fitts Jr.), but football was the sport that dominated, threading through his 87 years. His last trip was to the University of Pennsylvania to cheer on the Quakers football team, which his son Bob coaches.

Cy grew up in Mamaroneck, New York, and graduated from F.E. Bellows High School in 1953, where he exhibited strong leadership skills and excelled — and focused — more on the football field than in the classroom.

He attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he played Ivy League basketball and football and forged life-long friendships. He graduated in 1957 with a bachelor of arts and worked briefly in corporate America as a sales representative for IBM. His career was interrupted by a call to serve in the United States Air Force as an instructor navigator for two years of active service. He was honorably discharged from the reserve in 1970.

During his active service in the Air Force, Cy took an important leave to return to Mamaroneck in the summer of 1960 to marry Miriam Fitts, with whom he treasured sixty-two years of married partnership.

In 1962, Cy earned his master’s in education from Springfield College in Massachusetts, and launched his life-long teaching/coaching career at Monmouth Regional High School in New Jersey. His career success brought him and his quickly growing family to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom in 1970. Buying an old, fixer-upper farmhouse on a hill in Morgan, Cy built his life around his family, now four sons and Miriam, and the community where he lived and worked. He integrated his love of sports and teamwork into a value system and lifestyle that respected everyone — students, colleagues, neighbors, friends, and extended family.

Like all successful competitors, he wanted to win, but not at any cost. More important to him were integrity, hard work, collaboration, and a can-do attitude. He greeted and acknowledged everyone he met, and made them feel seen and understood. He had charisma, for certain. It may sound like a cliche, but folks literally “lit up” when Cy walked in a room, restaurant, or store. He made friends with everyone. Valuing consistency and loyalty, he found change difficult and at times was seen as stubborn and inflexible.

Career-wise, he progressed from coach and classroom teacher to administrator: for more than ten years at North Country Union High School in Newport in various supervisory roles; for six years as headmaster at Lyndon Institute in Lyndon; and then returning to North Country Union High School for five years as co-op education coordinator, adult services administrator, and coaching the football team to a state championship!

In 1994, Cy worked for the Vermont Department of Corrections as a reparative board facilitator, still focused on helping young people by offering alternative sentencing to first time offenders. He continued his involvement in education until his retirement in 1988.

During his long career, Cy received many accolades and honors, including Lyndonville Citizen of the Year in 1987 and Administrator of the Year in 1988.

Life-wise, Cy and Miriam focused on raising their four active and gifted sons, who excelled in sports and academics, each with unique talents and personalities.

Cy was predeceased by his granddaughter Hope Alexander Benson and his son Thomas Fitts Benson.

He is survived by Cy and Jessica Benson, Bob and Juli Benson, and Bill and Nancy Benson. In addition, he leaves his beloved grandchildren: Nicholas, Connor, Kaylyn, Luke, and Liam.

The family is appreciative of the kindness and concern shown by Cy’s many friends. In lieu of other memorial gifts, please send donations to BAYADA Hospice, 316 Main Street, Unit EH-6, Norwich, Vermont 05055.

Barbee Bellefeuille

Barbee (Hyerstay) Bellefeuille died peacefully with her Ron by her side, holding her hand, on January 5, 2023. She was born to parents Paul C. Hyerstay and Mable (Stowell) Hyerstay on September 3, 1933, in the mile high city of Denver, Colorado, elevation 5,280 feet. She was no flatlander.

Barbee married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd Craft, and worked to help put him through night school to get his undergraduate degree and then attend law school, while also raising their two children.

She worked as an executive secretary for the large corporation Martin Marietta, located west of Denver in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. She was slightly ahead of her time early on in her career when one day she decided to wear her slacks to work. At that time women only wore skirts and dresses in the office. Shortly after arriving at the office that day, a big uproar went through the corporate office — “We have PANTS in the office today.” She was a strong woman, so no, they did not fire her. However, several years later the company lost a sexual lawsuit filed against them.

After the children were out on their own, she divorced. Several years later, she quit her job, packed a big rental truck with all of her belongings, tied her little blue Volkswagen Bug on behind, and with her Siamese cat Dobrey sitting on the front seat beside her, she drove from Evergreen, Colorado, to Burlington to be closer to her brother Dale, who was then financial aid director at the University of Vermont.

After settling in she took a proof-reading job for John Park, who was writing a three-book encyclopedia on the Iroquois Indians. Eventually they went to Montreal, boarded a Polish ship, and sailed out the Saint Lawrence and across the sea to England, where they continued their work on the manuscript.

After returning to Burlington, she took a job as assistant to the general manager of Sperry Vickers UMAC. Interestingly, she noticed a small 1966 MGB Roadster with Hawaiian license plates sitting in the parking lot and asked, “Whom does that car belong to?” It wasn’t long before she met Ron, the owner of the MG. On February 23, 1974, they had their first date, a Saturday ski day at Bolton Valley Ski Resort. She brought sliced apple and cheese for them to snack on in the warming hut in between downhill ski runs. Three months later, on May 25, 1974, a justice of the peace married them at city hall in Burlington.

Several years later they moved to the Northeast Kingdom and bought an old farmhouse with acreage at the end of a town dirt road.

It was there that Barbee took up a very long and intensive study of the eleven different categories of the early American decorative arts, and was a member of the Historical Society of Early American Decorative Arts.

She sold her creative art near and far, and conscientiously decorated her lovely home of 45 years. She had the artist eyes and light and could see beauty wherever she was. One day while sitting on a blanket having a picnic lunch with her Ron, she started looking intensely, and marveling at the grace and grandeur of a daddy-long-legs walking harmlessly across their picnic blanket.

She was so special. “One day I loved you tenderly, I love you now.”

She was predeceased by Karen Craft, one of her twin daughters who died shortly after birth, son Mark Craft, and sister Deni Herckt.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Craft) Hider, the other twin; by two grandchildren, Justine Taylor and Cassandra Johnson; by six great-grandchildren: Jalen Taylor, Justice Taylor, Jade Valenzuela, Colby Craft, Rhiann Johnson, and Zoe Johnson; by five great-great-grandchildren: Josiah Jackson, Nalani Jackson, Drew Taylor, Sophià Craft, and Lonzo Craft; by her brother Dale Hyerstay, foster daughter Dee Dee Bourtelle, adopted son Christopher Bellefeuille, and last but not least, her precious darling, Ronald Bellefeuille, the total and complete love of her life, as she was for him.

There will be a graveside service in the spring.

Donations may be made in her memory to the arts, the Irasburg United Church, or a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Death notice

Rupert Chamberlin

Rupert Chamberlin of Barton died February 26, 2023.

Services will be announced in an obituary to follow at a later date.