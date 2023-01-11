Woodstock man accused of reckless driving, domestic assault

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A speeding black Mercedes was the object of a police search on December 30, according to the affidavit submitted by Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice. He said a dispatcher received a call from a woman who said she and her child were riding in the car and feared for their lives.

The affidavit says the woman told the dispatcher that the car’s driver, Nicholas Maura, 31, of Woodstock, was driving fast on Route 242 in Jay, swerving all over the road, and had struck her and threatened her life.

