Woman denies fleeing from police

by Joseph Gresser
NEWPORT— Vermont State Police Trooper Nathan Handy said Shannon Wrabel, 35, of Westfield sped away from him when he tried to speak with her and a passenger in her car.
On October 6, Ms. Wrabel appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court and plead innocent to impeding a public officer, a felony, and eluding a law enforcement officer. She also pled innocent to a felony charge of retail theft, stemming from a different incident.
…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)