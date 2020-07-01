West Virginia man faces DUI, burglary charges

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Police arrested a West Virginia man for breaking into the C&C Supermarket in Barton Saturday. In his affidavit State Police Trooper James Gallup said he spotted the out-of-town visitor on the store’s surveillance video.

He said he recognized 55-year-old Robert Frank because he’d had an encounter with him earlier in the day.

Mr. Frank, who is from Inwood, West Virginia, was in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court Monday where he pled innocent to unlawful mischief and petty larceny as well as a felony charge of burglary.

