West Virginia man accused of burglarizing C&C in Barton

Police say a West Virginia man is being held at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail after he allegedly broke into the C&C Supermarket in Barton. Trooper James Gallup said in a press release that State Police were notified at 1 a.m. Saturday of an alarm activation at the store and found that the front glass doors to the store had been smashed. C&C owner Ray Sweeney showed troopers surveillance footage

Posted by Raymond Sweeney on Saturday, June 27, 2020

and they recognized the man as Robert Frank, of Inwood, West Virginia, who had been cited into court by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department for an earlier, unrelated incident, the release says. It says that, after a brief search of the neighborhood, Mr. Frank was located and admitted to the burglary. Earlier, Mr. Frank, who is in his mid-fifties, had been cited for allegedly driving under the influence. The citation followed an incident that also occurred at the C&C.

https://www.facebook.com/tracydavis.pierce/videos/3149379991751390/

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a truck pulling a camper trailer getting stuck after partially sliding down a bank between the store and neighboring Community National Bank. Sergeant Tyler Jacobs of the Sheriff’s Department said in a release that a minor collision was involved. Photo by Meghan Wayland