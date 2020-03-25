Welch, Scott outline plans for fighting coronavirus

by Joseph Gresser

State and federal authorities have taken strong measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, and the state, at least, is signaling the possibility of stronger measures in the future.

Over the past week or so, Governor Phil Scott has banned gatherings of ten people or more, shuttered schools and daycare centers, closed bars and restaurants, except for takeout service, shut personal service establishments such as hair salons, and, as of Monday, told all businesses and nonprofit organizations to have employees work from home if at all possible.

At his press conference Monday, Governor Phil Scott was frank about the possibility that further restrictions may be placed on Vermonters in order to slow, or halt, the spread of coronavirus infections. “Our mission has been to do all we can to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” the Governor said.

