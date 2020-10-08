VT Health Dept. COVID update includes new contact tracing resources!

Eight months into the pandemic, terms that were once unfamiliar have become a part of our everyday language — contact tracing, infectious periods, serology, quarantine. We are always working on resources to help Vermonters understand exactly what these terms mean.

Start by checking our new video How Contact Tracing Slows the Spread of COVID-19. The video explains what contact tracers do and why it’s important to answer their call!

We’ve also added three different visual timelines to the contact tracing section of our website that show important dates for cases and close contacts:

New on healthvermont.gov

Collecting data from emergency departments and urgent care centers can identify potential COVID-19 clusters or spikes in the community early on. In our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight on Syndromic Surveillance, learn more about this data, including when we’ve seen such increases and who is visiting emergency departments and urgent care centers for COVID-like illness.

Time to Get Your Flu Shot

Flu vaccine continues to arrive in the state, and your local pharmacies and providers don’t yet have a supply, they will soon.

It’s especially important this year for everyone who can get their flu shot, to do it ─ when both flu viruses and the new coronavirus may be spreading at the same time.

Who should get a flu shot?

Anyone over 6 months old, with rare exceptions

People in a high-risk group or who has underlying health conditions

Where can I get my flu shot?

From your health care provider

At your local pharmacy

At a flu clinic near you

Go to healthvermont.gov/flu to learn more about the flu, the vaccine and find where to get a flu shot near you.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on October 7, 2020

Description Number Total cases* 1,827 (6 new) Currently hospitalized 1 Hospitalized under investigation 0 Total people recovered 1,635 Deaths+ 58 People tested 168,021 Travelers monitored 565 Contacts monitored 54 People completed monitoring 9,207

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

Find more at the data dashboard: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the hospital.

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when near others.

Return to School Guidance

More resources on our Schools, Colleges and Child Care Programs web page.

Traveler Information

Visit our Travel to Vermont web page for continually updated information and guidance.

The cross-state travel map is now updated each Tuesday.

Getting Tested for COVID-19

Anyone can get tested, but not everyone needs to get tested.

Talk with your health care provider If you think you should be tested for COVID-19.

If you don’t have a provider, dial 2-1-1, or contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont’s free & referral clinics.

Visit our testing web page for more guidance and where to get tested if you do need it.