VT Bluegrass Pioneers play at the Music Box on April 21

Bluegrass comes to the stage at the Music Box in Craftsbury with the VT Bluegrass Pioneers on Saturday, April 21, at 8 p.m. The Pioneers are a new band whose members include well-known bluegrass musicians: brothers “Banjo” Dan and Willy Lindner and Danny Coane. The Linder brothers are the co-founders of the prolific and well-traveled Banjo Dan & the Midnite Plowboys. Since the band’s retirement, they have continued their career as the multi-faceted Sky Blue Boys. Mr. Coane is a guitarist and dynamic lead singer. He formerly played with such bands as the Throbulators and the Radio Rangers. Since 1998, he has been with Vermont’s nationally award-winning honky-tonk heroes, the Starline Rhythm Boys.

The three became acquainted in the 1970s, when they were among the first musicians playing bluegrass — a uniquely powerful, updated version of acoustic string-band music — in the hills of Vermont. In May 2016, after years of friendship and other musical pursuits, the three finally hit on the idea of teaming up as the aptly named VT Bluegrass Pioneers.

Their audiences learned quickly that their ardor had never cooled. The Pioneers give a riveting performance. Still rooted in the hard-driving tradition of first-generation bluegrass, the three musicians share lead and harmony vocals. In a unique twist, Dan Lindner and Mr. Coane, both of whom are commanding banjo players, alternate on that instrument and rhythm guitar, while Willy Lindner holds forth on mandolin. They are sometimes augmented by solid contributions on bass and fiddle.

Decades in the making, this new band is an idea whose time has come. People can check them out at www.skyblueboys.com/pioneers/. For more information call (802) 586-7533, or visit www.themusicboxcraftsbury.org. Admission is by donation at the door. — from the Music Box.