More arrests expected following a VSP search seizing large amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

On 02/08/2024, Members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, HSI (Homeland Security Investigations), FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigations), and the St. Johnsbury Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 714 Higgins Hill Road in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT. During the search, a large amount of Fentanyl and crack cocaine was located and seized. Also located during the search were a number of firearms and US currency. Through the investigation, Jose Rodriquez of Springfield, MA, was arrested and charged with the trafficking of heroin/fentanyl. Rodriquez was processed and released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court. It should be noted that more arrests and additional charges are expected.