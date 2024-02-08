Crime & Police Reports

More arrests expected following a VSP search seizing large amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

On 02/08/2024, Members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, HSI (Homeland Security Investigations), FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigations), and the St. Johnsbury Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 714 Higgins Hill Road in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT.  During the search, a large amount of Fentanyl and crack cocaine was located and seized.  Also located during the search were a number of firearms and US currency.  Through the investigation, Jose Rodriquez of Springfield, MA, was arrested and charged with the trafficking of heroin/fentanyl.  Rodriquez was processed and released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court.  It should be noted that more arrests and additional charges are expected.

