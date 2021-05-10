VSP seek information regarding burglary at Ray’s Meat & Grocery

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at approximately 3:49 a.m., Ray’s Meat and Grocery was burglarized by two subjects. Forced entry was made through the front door of the store and several items were stolen. Approximately $1,000 of merchandise was stolen and approximately $900 of damage occurred.

Surveillance pictures of the two subjects are as shown:

Anyone with information regarding the above incident and/or who can identify the two subjects, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. The investigation is ongoing.