VSP request help to indentify male suspect in connection with stolen wallet

On June 14, 2021 at approximately 5:01 p.m., the Vermont State Police received report of a stolen wallet that had occurred on June 12, 2021 at approximately 10:30 p.m.. The wallet was stolen out of the Maplefields store in the Village of Orleans. Through further investigation, troopers were able to review surveillance footage at the store and could see a male leave with the wallet. Pictures of the male and the vehicle he was operating are posted here. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.