VSP request assistance in identifying suspect in St. Johnsbury robbery

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 5:56 p.m., Troopers with the Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury barracks, were advised of a robbery at the Center Tower gas station in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register when the clerk opened it. No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspect in this robbery is believed to be the same suspect from an earlier robbery at the Nick’s Gas N Go in Lyndonville.

Anyone with information on the incident or attached images is asked to contact VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or they can provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/ tipsubmit