VSP reports theft of signs warning Burton Hill road close.

Town of Barton Highway Department

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/28/2021, at approximately 1713 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a theft. It was reported highway department signs and cones were stolen from Burton Hill Road in the Town of Barton, VT.

The large reflective orange signs were advised to have said “Road closed” and “Road closed Ahead”. A total of three or four signs along with four to six traffic cones were stolen sometime after being set up on 03/27/21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. It was mentioned parts of Burton Hill Road are closed to thru traffic due to poor road conditions/deep ruts and caution is advised as there are currently no remaining warning signs on the roadway.