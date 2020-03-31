VSP report of vandalism in Crafsbury

On 3/29/2020 at approximately 1100 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of two instances of vandalism on S Craftsbury road near the intersection of Black River Road. It was determined during the late evening / early morning hours of 3/28-3/29/2020 an unknown person vandalized two vehicles parked near the roadway. The victims reported that an individual threw large rocks through their vehicle’s windshield causing extensive damage. Anyone with information in the matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881.