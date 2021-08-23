VSP looking for motorcyle stolen from Derby

On 8/23/2021, Ryan Moore reported his 2017 red and white Honda CRF250 motorbike stolen sometime between 9pm last night and 6am today from Vermont Route 111, Derby. Moore advised the motorbike had been placed out for sale in the morning of 8/21/2021 and was last seen at 9pm on 8/22/2021. The bike had been secured with a cable and lock and the offender(s) cut the cable prior to stealing the bike. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at the number listed above.