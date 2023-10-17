VSP determine Newport homicide victim was shot multiple times

NEWPORT, Vermont (Monday, Oct. 16, 2023) — An autopsy was completed Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, on the victim of this weekend’s shooting in Newport Town.

The victim is identified as Wilmer Rodriguez, 27, of Hartford, Connecticut. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was a homicide.

State police investigators finished processing the scene on Farrar Road and released the location on Monday. The investigation to this point indicates the shooting was a targeted, isolated event. No suspects are in custody. Police encourage anyone with information that might assist investigators to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police thanks Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance with this case.

No additional details are currently available. VSP will provide further updates as the investigation continues.