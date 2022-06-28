VSP arrest Addison County sheriff on sexual assault and other charges

Following an investigation that began this winter, the Vermont State Police on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, arrested Peter Newton, 50, of Middlebury on multiple charges related to sexual and domestic assault. Newton is the elected sheriff of Addison County.

The Vermont State Police investigation started March 3 when detectives were assigned to follow up on a domestic disturbance reported to the Middlebury Police Department involving Newton and a person with whom he was in a relationship. The disturbance was reported in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 at Newton’s home in Middlebury.

Subsequently, the state police spoke with the victim, a 35-year-old woman, on multiple occasions and developed probable cause for the offenses listed above. The case’s lead investigator was assigned from VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Troop A West, St. Albans Barracks to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in pursuing the matter. The Vermont State Police investigation was reviewed by the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office for a determination on the appropriate charges. The Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case.

Newton was taken into custody Tuesday morning while he was conducting contractor work at a construction job site in Middlebury. He is expected to be arraigned later today. Details of the arraignment time and location are not yet available, and will be provided in an update to this release as soon as possible.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Newton’s arraignment.