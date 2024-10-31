Veterans are thanked with quilts

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — One’s life is a patchwork of memories and deeds, each accomplishment, endeavor, or instance one of many scraps stitched together to make up the whole we are. When a life is blessed with longevity, it forms a fine tapestry that defines a person. There are those who have given a part of the fabric of their being to the service, veterans who have sacrificed of themselves. Quilts of Valor honors retired military personnel with handmade blankets. On Friday, the program’s volunteers visited two local nursing homes to present the unique tribute to those who earned the honor.

At around 10 a.m., members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Alfred Pepin Post 798 and Quilts of Valor organizers met at the Bel-Aire Center. The program has quilters who make the blankets given to retired service members of all branches. Lynn Carrier, the state coordinator of the program, and her husband, Mike, brought ten quilts and personally gave them to the veterans they honored. ..

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)