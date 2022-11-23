Vermont couple are blown off course

by Tena Starr

Maybe it’s because I grew up on the Missisquoi, which routinely flooded fields on our farm, the road and bridge as well, so we were sometimes stranded with the road under water on both sides. Maybe it was because Dad didn’t seem particularly distressed by the floods. In thunderstorms he sat on the porch and watched the lightning hits like we were watching a fine, free show.

Whatever the reason, extreme weather interests me, but it rarely troubles me. Thunderstorms, floods, ice storms – I’m fascinated by them all.

But when Steve and I flew to Daytona, Florida, earlier this month to visit his sister, I was not expecting to end up having to evacuate from a hurricane.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)