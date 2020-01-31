Vermont Beardies are back!

Wheels for Wishes Fourth Annual Vermont Beardies Pits Furry Fundraisers Against Each Other to Benefit Make-A-Wish Vermont

Burlington, VT – A full beard is almost as Vermonty as pure maple syrup, and in this case, it’s just as sweet. For the fourth year in a row, Make-A-Wish Vermont is asking bearded Vermonters to turn their whiskers into wishes, by joining in a light-hearted beard competition, the Wheels for Wishes Fourth Annual Vermont Beardies.

The VT Beardies: Now More Inclusive—And Sillier Than Ever

Participants register at www.vermontbeardies.com, then raise money by sharing their fundraising page far and wide, using social media, email, and more. Last year the contest raised $53,000, and this year they’re off to another strong start.



New for the Beardies this year: A new “fake beard” category opens the contest up to ANYBODY—even those who can’t (or don’t want to) grow a beard, and paves the way for all sorts of creative “beard” expression.

Says Make-A-Wish President and CEO James Hathaway, “It’s just so silly, and so lighthearted—that’s why we started it. But it’s also rooted in serious, meaningful work—granting wishes to kids with life-threatening illnesses—and that’s what keeps people coming back year after year.”

Celebrity judges, Disney prizes, and more

The top 25 fundraisers (plus three “wild cards”) will get to compete in the final, live competition hosted at ArtsRiot the evening of March 21. Returning for his fourth year as judge is Jonathon Goldsmith, the Dos Equis Original Most Interesting Man in the World. The grand prize? Round-trip airfare and passes to Walt Disney World for a family of four.

The 2020 headline sponsor for the Beardies is Wheels for Wishes, a car donation foundation whose proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish. Other sponsors include Milne Travel, Vermont Country Store, Shearer Volkswagen, Smuggler’s Notch, Green Mountain Video, WCAX, Star 92.9, 101.3 The Game, Newstalk WVMT, The Zone, 95 Triple X, 92.1 WVTK, and 96.7 MeTV FM.

To learn more about the Beardies or to get started with a beard of your own, visit www.vermontbeardies.com.

Make-A-Wish Vermont

Make-A-Wish Vermont creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A wish is often the turning point in a child’s recovery. Since 1989, Make-A-Wish Vermont has granted over 830 wishes.

*Contact Grace Per Lee, Communications and Development Manager for more details: [email protected]