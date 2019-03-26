This Week Vermont Basketball Coaches Association award winner Published 22 hours ago - Editor - 22h ago 1 Grace Giroux drives to the hoop against Lyndon Institute during the second half of the Falcons’ 49-22 win in Newport on December 29, 2018. Photo by Pam Wade, North Country athletics photographer Grace Giroux drives to the hoop against Lyndon Institute during the second half of the Falcons’ 49-22 win in Newport on December 29, 2018. Photo by Pam Wade, North Country athletics photographer 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it