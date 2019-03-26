Vermont Basketball Coaches Association award winner

 -  -  1

Grace Giroux drives to the hoop against Lyndon Institute during the second half of the Falcons’ 49-22 win in Newport on December 29, 2018. Photo by Pam Wade, North Country athletics photographer
Grace Giroux drives to the hoop against Lyndon Institute during the second half of the Falcons’ 49-22 win in Newport on December 29, 2018. Photo by Pam Wade, North Country athletics photographer
Share
7 views
bookmark icon