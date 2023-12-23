Around the Northeast Kingdom

Vehicle rollover in Barton

Motorist, Bob Montgomery of Derby, captured this vehicle rollover on Glover Street in Barton, Friday morning on December 22. Mr. Montgomery reported very slippery road conditions at that time. Many roads were still glazed over from runoff that occurred during the recent floods.
We regret our previous report of the location of this accident. It was not on the Barton-Orleans Road.

