Two dead in Newport shooting

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — City police officers were called to a School Street home around 6 a.m. Monday morning where they found a man and a woman shot on the first floor and a second man, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, on the second.

Police identified the couple on the first floor as Kevin and Nicole Atkins. They said Mr. Atkins, who was 38, died at the scene. Ms. Atkins appeared to have been shot in the chest and neck, said Captain Scott Dunlap, who heads the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit.

She was taken to North Country Hospital then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she is said to be in stable condition.

