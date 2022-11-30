Turkey Trot turns 20

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON — The streets here were filled with jogging and walking people on Thanksgiving morning as the annual Turkey Trot returned. The event had seen a pause during the coronavirus pandemic but, following the two-year hiatus, the benefit run once more welcomed runners to come out before the feasting of the holiday began.

Before the running started, the participants collected their numbers at the Barton Memorial Building. Gail Robitaille, one of the event’s organizers, was happy to see so many people coming out to both run and spectate.

“We had almost 150 pre-registered runners,” Ms. Robitaille said. …

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)