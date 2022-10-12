Trustee outlines Barton Electric plans

by Joseph Gresser
BARTON—Nate Sicard, the chair of the Barton Village Trustees, expected to be running a meeting Monday evening. Instead he found himself without a quorum with only a reporter to talk with.
As it happened, Mr. Sicard had some information to impart, specifically some quibbles with a press release from the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) published in the October 5 edition of the Chronicle.
