About 100 trucks and other vehicles line up on Route 5A in South Barton on Sunday in preparation for a show of admiration, and support for Carl Simino, a long-time local personality and timber harvester who has terminal lung and liver cancer. Participants drove south onto the Nault Road where Mr. Simino lives. As they went past his home, they sounded their horns and shouted out words of affection to Mr. Simino and his family who watched and waved from their porch.

Photos by Connie LaClair Knaggs