The mysterious world of mining for money

May 2, 2018

Matt Eldridge of Glover has gone into the mining business. Like a lot of wildcat miners, he’s not anxious to reveal where he’s working. He works pretty much alone, though he has some partners in the background. And though he’s happy to talk about his exotic enterprise, he doesn’t supply a lot of numbers.

Mr. Eldridge is mining for cryptocurrency, a commodity that’s not found underground but on the Internet.

