Thanksgiving tradition takes to Barton roads

Pushing himself every inch of the way, James Cilwick crosses the finish line just seconds ahead of Nick Lemon. The two ran neck-to-neck for most of the race, leading the pack from the moment they sprinted off the starting line. For more about the twenty-first running of Barton’s Turkey Trot. Photo by Matthew Wilson

 

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON — Running  through the streets, a holiday horde gathered for a pre-feast foot race as the annual Turkey Trot returned for its twenty-first year.  The five-kilometer benefit saw seasoned sprinters and leisurely walking participants each out for a jaunt ahead of their traditional Thanksgiving dinners.  A few canine companions completed the course as well.  Some lucky individuals even got to take home something extra for their banquet, courtesy of the library.

A Barton holiday tradition, the marathon is to benefit the Barton Memorial Library.  The event is held in memory of Melissa White and Josh Murray, who died of cystic fibrosis. …

