Thanksgiving tradition takes to Barton roads

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON — Running through the streets, a holiday horde gathered for a pre-feast foot race as the annual Turkey Trot returned for its twenty-first year. The five-kilometer benefit saw seasoned sprinters and leisurely walking participants each out for a jaunt ahead of their traditional Thanksgiving dinners. A few canine companions completed the course as well. Some lucky individuals even got to take home something extra for their banquet, courtesy of the library.

A Barton holiday tradition, the marathon is to benefit the Barton Memorial Library. The event is held in memory of Melissa White and Josh Murray, who died of cystic fibrosis. …

